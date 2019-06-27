Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliott Smith. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elliott "Davis" Smith, age 79, died Monday, June 23, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born and raised in Peytona. He married the love of his life, Mary Jo Smith, in 1960 and had two daughters in Waddy. He raised his family in Lexington and Danville.



He retired from Matthews Conveyor Company to pursue his passion for family and farming and to raise Angus and Limousine Cattle at Sleepy Hollow Farm. He attended the University of Kentucky, served in the National Guard, was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, and was an avid bridge player.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elliott and Bessie Smith, and his brother, Bill Smith.



Davis was devoted to his family, children, grandchildren, and great grandson. His love for family and friends was unsurpassed; he was known far and wide for his kindness, integrity and generosity. He was always willing to lend a hand and support anyone in need. He was devoted to his wife of 59 years, Mary Jo Smith. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Maciel (David) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Lisa Smith Cottrill, of Charlotte, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Hayley Maciel of Louisville, Kyle Maciel of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jack Cottrill (Farrell) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Mary Katherine Cottrill of Charlotte, North Carolina; his great grandson, Jack Cottrill; his siblings, Odessa Clark (Arnold), of Frankfort, Jane Stroud, of Indiana, Rommie Smith (Evelyn) of Simpsonville, Ann Bentley of Peytona; and his sister-in-law, Julie Smith of Lexington.



Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.