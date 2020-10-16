1/
Elodio Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elodio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elodio Hernandez Hernandez, 41, Shelbyville, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. A native of Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, he was the son of Estela Hernandez Lopez of Veracruz and the late Elodio Hernandez Landa.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include three children, Bryan Zayd Hernandez Martinez, Bradley Zarek Hernandez Martinez and Melany Zoe Hernandez Martinez, all of Shelbyville; his devoted companion, Maria Alejandra Martinez Cervantes of Shelbyville and nine siblings, all of Veracruz, Mexico.
A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rev. David G. Sanchez will officiate at the prayer service. Burial in his native country will follow services to be held in Mexico.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved