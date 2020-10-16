Elodio Hernandez Hernandez, 41, Shelbyville, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. A native of Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, he was the son of Estela Hernandez Lopez of Veracruz and the late Elodio Hernandez Landa.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include three children, Bryan Zayd Hernandez Martinez, Bradley Zarek Hernandez Martinez and Melany Zoe Hernandez Martinez, all of Shelbyville; his devoted companion, Maria Alejandra Martinez Cervantes of Shelbyville and nine siblings, all of Veracruz, Mexico.
A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rev. David G. Sanchez will officiate at the prayer service. Burial in his native country will follow services to be held in Mexico.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home.