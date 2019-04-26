Emma Searcy Matthews, 72, of Jeffersontown, formerly of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Louisville.
She was a member of Kingdom Center in Jeffersontown, KY. She formerly worked at Omega Plastics and Carlton Card in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L. B. and Ruby Barnes Searcy; her brother, Estil Searcy and her sister, Mary Singleton.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ed Matthews, Jeffersontown; her daughters, Missy Mitchell (Jim), Shelbyville; Felicia Reyes, Louisville; Tiffany Matthews, Fern Creek, KY; Cindy Murphy (Pat), Shelbyville; son, Kyle Matthews, Lexington; her grandchildren, Cristina Weber, Mattie Waldridge, Nadia Reyes, Alicia Mitchell, Angel Reyes, Kearsten Etienne; her great grandchildren, Kaylee and Liam Weber; Brayli and Aubree Waldridge and brother, Gary Searcy (Sheri), Jeffersontown.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Friday, April 26th at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Louisville, 1201 Story Ave. #205, Louisville, KY 40206.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 26, 2019