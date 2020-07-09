1/1
Emogene Shelburne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emogene Shouse Shelburne, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Shelbyville. She was born October 18, 1938 in Shelby County to Ellis (Jack) and Christine Warford Shouse. She was a proud graduate of Bagdad High School, Class of 1956. She retired from twenty-five years of service with the Kentucky Department of Education and later from Shelbyville Monument Company. She was also a lifelong active participant on the family farm on Popes Corner Road in Shelby County where she lived from the time of her marriage to Allen Shelburne and where she developed her love of Angus cattle. She was a member of Beechridge Baptist Church where she formerly was an Awana and VBS leader, taught Sunday School for children and adults and sang in the choir. A talented cook, she especially had frequent requests for her homemade pimento cheese and her red velvet and angelfood cakes. She most enjoyed spending time on the farm and with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Allen Clark Shelburne; her sisters, Anna Jane Wright and Betty Young; her brothers, Tom, Raymond, Howard and Gary Shouse.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Stephen Shelburne and his longtime companion, Jana Stratto; her daughter, Markita Shelburne Wilson; her grandson, Allen Taylor Wilson; her sisters, Hilda Parrish of Bedford, Bonnie (Kent) Roberts of Clermont, Florida. and Diana (Charles) Parrish of Frankfort and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Shannon's Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Reverend Chuck Umholtz officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral on Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Beechridge Baptist Church, 110 Beech Ridge Road, Bagdad, Ky 40003.
The family extends their everlasting thanks to the staff of Masonic Homes of Shelbyville for their excellent and compassionate care during her final illness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved