Emogene Shelburne

Emogene Shouse Shelburne, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Shelbyville. She was born October 18, 1938 in Shelby County to Ellis (Jack) and Christine Warford Shouse. She was a proud graduate of Bagdad High School, Class of 1956. She retired from twenty-five years of service with the Kentucky Department of Education and later from Shelbyville Monument Company. She was also a lifelong active participant on the family farm on Popes Corner Road in Shelby County where she lived from the time of her marriage to Allen Shelburne and where she developed her love of Angus cattle. She was a member of Beechridge Baptist Church where she formerly was an Awana and VBS leader, taught Sunday School for children and adults and sang in the choir. A talented cook, she especially had frequent requests for her homemade pimento cheese and her red velvet and angelfood cakes. She most enjoyed spending time on the farm and with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Allen Clark Shelburne; her sisters, Anna Jane Wright and Betty Young; her brothers, Tom, Raymond, Howard and Gary Shouse.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Stephen Shelburne and his longtime companion, Jana Stratto; her daughter, Markita Shelburne Wilson; her grandson, Allen Taylor Wilson; her sisters, Hilda Parrish of Bedford, Bonnie (Kent) Roberts of Clermont, Florida. and Diana (Charles) Parrish of Frankfort and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Shannon's Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Reverend Chuck Umholtz officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral on Saturday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Beechridge Baptist Church, 110 Beech Ridge Road, Bagdad, Ky 40003.

The family extends their everlasting thanks to the staff of Masonic Homes of Shelbyville for their excellent and compassionate care during her final illness.

