Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266

Eric D. Beach, 45, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Louisville. He was a supervisor at Faurecia Automotive Seating in Simpsonville for the past 6 years. He had formerly worked at Johnson Controls for 20 years. During his free time, he loved fishing and working in the yard. He also loved University of Louisville. He was a hard worker and was dedicated to any and everything he did--especially as a husband, father, and son. He was truly a "family man."



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William H. Beach and Sam Stone; his grandmother, Ernestine Stone; his uncles, William A. Stone, Sr., James R. Stone, and John Allen Beach; his aunt, Janet Reed and her husband, Harold; and his cousins, William A. Stone, Jr. and LaToya Bray. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Demetria "Dee" Browder Beach of Shelbyville; his son, Grant M. Browder (Geordan) of Shelbyville; his daughters, Amber V. Beach and Madisyn E. Beach, both of Shelbyville; his parents, William "Bill" M. Beach and Rose Stone Beach of Shelbyville; his grandmother, Virginia Frances Beach of Shelbyville; his best friend/brother, Lindsay Baker Harrison (Meaghan) of Shelbyville; Teresa Stone of Lexington; his aunts, Mae Bray, Linda Patterson (Sammy), and Brenda Higgins (Charles), all of Shelbyville; his uncle, Ernest Stone (Margaret) of Shelbyville; his aunts, Viola Stone and Arlethia Stone, both of Shelbyville; his Godson, Jawone Stone of Shelbyville; his step-children, Emmanuel and Shamika Patterson, both of Shelbyville; and a host of cousins and friends.



All funeral services will be private.



Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.



Expression of sympathy may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church or Shelbyville Church of God.

