Ernest Howard Scrogham, 82, of Shelbyville passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home.



He was preceded in death by his daughters, Debbie Scrogham and Diana Scrogham.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Viola Bruner Scrogham of Shelbyville and two sisters Brenda Watts (Ralph) and Anna Purvis.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a private funeral service will be held by Shannon Funeral Home. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.



Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.



Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

