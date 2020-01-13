Ernestine S. Jones, 83, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Masonic Homes of Kentucky in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Erman R. "Beck" Jones, Jr.; and her son, Ronald C. Jones; and brother, Claywood Stivers.
She is survived by her daughters, Erma Lee Timberlake (Ricky) of LaGrange, Deborah Slaughter (Kevin) of Middletown, Mary Denise Jones of Shelbyville, and Vanessa Murphy of Louisville.
Funeral services were Jan. 13, 2020 at the New Covenant Church with the Rev. Joseph Humphrey, Jr., the Rev. Clarence Keith, and the Rev. William C. Mitchell officiating.
Burial was in the Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020