Evelyn Clark

Evelyn A. Clark, 96, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Louisville. She was a former resident of Simpsonville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Estill Clark.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Boyd officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Simpsonville Baptist Church.

