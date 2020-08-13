1/
Evelyn Clark
Evelyn A. Clark, 96, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Louisville. She was a former resident of Simpsonville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Estill Clark.
Funeral services will be noon Friday at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Boyd officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Simpsonville Baptist Church.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
