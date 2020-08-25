1/1
Ezra "Tom" Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ezra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ezra Thomas "Tom" Richardson age 72 of Frankfort, KY passed away Sunday August 23, 2020 in Versailles.
He was the owner and operator of Richardson Standard Service. He had worked at Doc Headen Standard Service, Standard Oil of Kentucky, Redi-Mart and Swifty Oil , Shelbyville. He enjoyed NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Scrogham Richardson; a daughter, Sarah Richardson; a son, Ray Thomas Richardson (Kimberly) all of Frankfort, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Katie Sue Richardson; a sister,Margaret "Maggie" Husband (Carroll) of Shelbyville; nieces and a nephew.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday August 27, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Visitation will be at Shannon Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday until the funeral hour.
Expressions of Sympathy: WHAS Crusade for Children or Victory Junction 4500 Adam's Way Randleman, NC 27317.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved