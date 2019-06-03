Forrest W. Froman, 68, of Shelbyville died Sunday, June 2, 2019 in LaGrange, Ky.
Forrest loved growing flowers and enjoyed helping the elderly and his neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Froman; his brother, Carl Lee Froman and his sister, Linda G. Branham.
He is survived by his mother, Grebeth Froman, Shelbyville; his sisters, Brenda Edelen (Mike), Shelbyville; Shirley Hibbard, Louisville; Janice King, Bowling Green, KY; Charlotte Hudock (Bob), Lagrange; his brothers, Roy Froman (Joanne), Taylorsville and Jerry Froman (Pam), Shelbyville.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 3 to June 5, 2019