Frances Elizabeth Acree Payne, 96, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville.
She was a native of Shelby County and was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Payne; parents, Roy David Acree and Lora B. Shaw Acree; and siblings, James Kyle Acree, Letha Pauline Boulware, John David Acree, Billy David Acree, Mahala Lucille Acree, William David Acree, and Edith Laverne Catlett.
She is survived by her son William Donald Payne (Carolyn) of Ellison Bay, Wisc.
Funeral services were Nov. 18, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Boyd officiating.
Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hempridge Baptist Church.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019