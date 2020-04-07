Shelbyville - Frances Smith Vinson, 96, widow of John Curtis Vinson, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Shelby County on March 7, 1924 to the late George and Iva Ellen Smith. She retired from Union Underwear. Frances was the first 7th Day Adventist in Shelbyville. She was very involved with her work for the Church. Frances loved to sew by hand and enjoyed her garden.
She is survived by her daughter, June Craig, Shelbyville; her son Wayne (Jean) Vinson, Simpsonville; her brother, Gean (Alice) Smith, Georgia; her grandchildren, Allison (Michael) Johnson, Brandy (Jonathon) Kardeen, and Benjamin (Jenna) Craig; and 4 great grandchildren.
Services will be private. Frances will be laid to rest at Beech Ridge Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020