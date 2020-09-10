Frank Edward Simpson, 75 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday September 9, 202 at his home following a long battle with lung cancer.

Frank was born in Mount Eden, Kentucky on March 16, 1945 to Ollie Mae and Thomas Frank Simpson who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Harold "Steelball", Winfred "Wink" and Jerry Simpson; and sisters, Linda Temple and Willie Mae Parker.

Frank was a retired commercial construction superintendent having worked for R.B. Banta Construction and Schaefer General Contractors in Louisville and R.A. Williams Co. in Lexington. He was also a member of Mt. Eden Christian Church.

Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Simpson; his daughter, Amanda Simpson (Carl Holzknecht) of Louisville; his sons, Scott Simpson of Beaverton, OR, Damon Simpson (Beth) of Louisville and Mark Simpson (Beverly) of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sister, Kathy Jordan of Bardstown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday September 11, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville.

