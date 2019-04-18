Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Rearden. View Sign

SHELBYVILLE-Franklin D. "Sonny" Rearden, Sr., 85, of Bagdad and Cropper, died on Monday, the 15thday of April, 2019, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Tilden and Mildred Katherine Samples Rearden. A farmer, he was an employee of Chenoweth Farm for many years. He was a member of the Bagdad Baptist Church, and he enjoyed playing the guitar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Clare Hutcherson, Doris Tipton, Mildred Martin, and Sara Rearden.



His survivors include his sons, Franklin D. Rearden, Jr. of Cropper, and William Tilden Rearden and his wife, Connie, of Bethlehem; his daughter, Terry Lane Kays and her husband, Billy, of Shelbyville; his sisters, Louise Martin of Simpsonville, and Betty Sanford and her husband, Bobby, of Shelbyville; his nine grandchildren, Casey Baxter, Alexia Smith, Josh Perry, Alicia Quire, Dianna Likes, Ritchie Rearden, Ashley Kays, Crystal Kays, and Lindsey Kays; and his fourteen great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Friday, the 19thday of April, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with Ted Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, 18 April 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children.



