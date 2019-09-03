Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Centenary United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Centenary United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Judge Frederick "Fred" Walter Bond, age 84 of Shelbyville, died August 30, 2019.



He served as District Judge (Kentucky District Court 53) for Shelby, Anderson and Spencer Counties from 1978 to 1997, Shelby County Judge from 1974 to 1977, and Shelbyville City Judge from 1964 to 1973. He was Chairman of KIPDA (Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency) in 1977.



He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School, the University of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky Law School.



He was a lifetime member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, and served in many different capacities there throughout his life.



He was an active member of Kiwanis for over 50 years, and in high school served as Governor of the KY-TN District of Key Club, the high school portion of Kiwanis.



He loved sports and watching the UK Wildcats play basketball. He called many football games for Shelbyville and Shelby County High Schools on WCND Radio.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Evelyn Bond of Shelbyville.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte, two daughters, Tracy Bird (Garland) of Jeffersontown, and Laurie Horsford (Bill) of Union, and two grandchildren, Katherine and Brooks Horsford of Union.



Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5-8 P.M. Monday, September 2nd at the Shannon Funeral Home and after 10:00 AM Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 38, Shelbyville, KY 40066.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019

