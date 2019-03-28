SHELBYVILLE - G. Kenneth Martin, 92, of Shelbyville, formerly of Louisville, went to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, the 19th day of December, 2018. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 2:30 P.M., Sunday, the 7th day of April, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville, with Reverend Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 5:00 P.M., at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019