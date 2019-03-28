G. Kenneth Martin

SHELBYVILLE - G. Kenneth Martin, 92, of Shelbyville, formerly of Louisville, went to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, the 19th day of December, 2018. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 2:30 P.M., Sunday, the 7th day of April, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville, with Reverend Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 5:00 P.M., at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
