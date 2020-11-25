1/
Garland Wayne
Garland Wayne, 80, Shelbyville, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
A native of Shelby County, he was the son of the late Orva and Mary Shay Wayne.
In addition to his parents, four sisters, Alice Beckley, Cleo Clark, Jean Simpson and Judy Wayne and one brother, Bill Wayne, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Brenda Wayne of Shelbyville; his daughter, Karen Husband (Don) of Panama City Beach, FL; his son, Ricky Wayne (Melissa) of Shelbyville; and one sister, Darlene Hockensmith of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. Cremation followed the service in accordance with his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family to assist with the funeral expenses. There is a link to donate on the funeral home website.
Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com and there is also a link there to view the funeral.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Garland was a kind and wonderful person he made you smile when you talked to him. And made you feel like part of the family even if he just met you.
Sherry Bishop
Friend
