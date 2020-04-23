Gary R. Pridemore passed away peacefully at his home in Vero Beach, Fla., April 17, 2020.



He was born to Robert and Leatha Pridemore in Martin.



He is survived by his wife, Pam, sons Adam (Katie) and Ben (Michele), and seven brothers and sisters: Bobby, Billy, Patty Ellis, Pam Long, Sue Gray, Karen Sams and Daniel.



A public viewing, adhering to federal COVID-19 guidelines which requires all guests to wear masks and entry limited to 10 at a time, will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, with a private family grave side service immediately following. Pastor Dave Foster will officiate.



In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to VNA and Hospice Foundation.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach, Fla.

