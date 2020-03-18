BLOOMFIELD- Gary Lee Shouse, 73, of Bloomfield, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence. Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Ellis Lee "Jack" and Nellie Christine Warford Shouse.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Scrogham Shouse of Bloomfield; daughters, Leslie Guertin (Brian) of Bardstown, and Joann Patton (Michael) of Mount Eden; and sisters, Imogene Shelburne of Shelbyville, Hilda Wright of Bedford, Bonnie Roberts (Kent) of Coldwater, Fla., and Diane Parrish (Charles) of Frankfort.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with the Rev. Roy Temple, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Van Buren Baptist Church, 1488 Fairmount Road, Lawrenceburg, 40342. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Mar. 18, 2020