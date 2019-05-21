Genevieve C. White of Simpsonville died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Sam and Rose Nickleski. In addition to her parents, her husband, Leonard White, and three siblings preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Aldridge (Kenneth) of Simpsonville; and two brothers, Norbert Nickleski of Texas and Ronald Nickleski (Patricia) of Lemont, Ill.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes. The cremated remains will be privately interred later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
