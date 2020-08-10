George Fair, 90, of Shelbyville, Ky returned to the Lord on Saturday, August 8. George grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. He was an avid fisherman, reader and loved U of L sports. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He worked at Roll Forming Corporation as a Sales Manager for 27 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Fair, by his parents, George and Emilie Fair and by his brothers Jack Fair and Richard Fair and sisters Kathi Doneyko, Margaret Kamenitsa and Emilie Gilboy. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Fair, Suzy Fair, and Pamela Fair Hickman; grandkids Corey, Jackson, Molly, Emily, Mark and Tony, as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 13 with visitation from 10am-1pm and service immediately following at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Ky. Burial following service at Grove Hill Cemetery.

