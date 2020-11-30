George L. Howe, 82 of Bowling Green, KY passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. George was born October 20, 1938 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Woodford County Howe and Anna M. Bates Franklin. He was a member of Shelbyville Wesleyan Church in Shelbyville, KY and a retired tool grinder for Allied Bendix. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his two wives Roberta McGaugey Howe and Anna B. Howe.
George L. Howe is survived by five sons Mike Howe (Cindy) of Bowling Green, KY, Bill Howe (Linda) of Alvaton, KY, Anthony Howe (Nellie) of Frankfort, KY, Gary Howe of Frankfort, KY and Joe Howe (Kebra) of Morgantown, KY; two sisters Margaret Hill (Grover) of Graefenburg, KY and Sue Lorenzo (Ernie) of Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In light of the current health and safety risk the Howe family has requested that all visitation and funeral services be privately held at the Jones Funeral Chapel with Bro. Mark Cravens officiating. A private burial will be held in the Smith Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of George at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com.
Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of George Howe.