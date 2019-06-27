Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gil Lopesilvero. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Finchville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gil Lopesilvero, 101, of Miami Beach, FL passed on June 22, 2019 in Simpsonville, KY. Born in Cuba on May 1, 1918 as Gilbert Lopez-Silvero to Gilbert Lopez-Silvero Nodal and Maria Ozete de Lopez. After fleeing Cuba, he resided in New York with his wife and 2 children. In 1943, he enlisted in the United States Army with the 69th Infantry Division. In 1946, he was honorably discharged and awarded two bronze stars.



He met his bride of 68 years, Gloria Maria Selva Lopesilvero, in New York. They settled in Hoffman Estates, Illinois where they raised 5 children. Gilbert worked in the plastics industry throughout his life and was respected by his employers. He was a member of St. Johnâ€™s on the Bay United Methodist Church and also attended Northwest Baptist Church in Miami. He retired in Miami Beach, Florida.



He is survived by his children and their spouses, Gilbert III, Evelyn & Emilio, Frank & Margarita, Gilbert IV & Brenda, Hi, Joseph & Trudy; Grandchildren Daniel, Bridgette, Christina, Jason, Vanessa, Leana, Jodi, Kristy, Lisa, Austin, Sarah, Christian, Brandon, and Joseph; Great-Grandchildren Zulema, Luke, Marlena, Natalia, Diego, Elena, Justin, Nathan, Amber, Pearson, Irelyn, Aidan, and Taylor; Great-Great Grandchildren Estella, Isabella, Anthony, Faith, & Liam. He is predeceased in death by his daughter Aura Brunhilda; great-grandson Cory; and two sisters Gladys and Rylma.



Services will be held July 2, 2019 11am at Finchville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

