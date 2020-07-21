1/
Ginger Rutledge-Curtis
Ginger Breeding Rutledge-Curtis, 49, of Frankfort, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Lily Cauley and the late Eugene Franklin Breeding.
She is survived by her husband, Jasper Lee Curtis, Jr., of Frankfort; daughters, Whitney Rutledge of Frankfort and Cassidy Rutledge of Simpsonville; son, Weston Rutledge of Latonia; mother and stepfather, Lily Cauley and Charles Cauley of Panama City, Fla.; stepdaughter, Felicia Curtis of Frankfort; and brothers, Tim Breeding of Shelbyville and Kerry Breeding of Frankfort.
Funeral services will be private with the Reverend Scott Bowman officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
