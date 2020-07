Ginger Rutledge-Curtis

Ginger Breeding Rutledge-Curtis, 49, of Frankfort, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Lily Cauley and the late Eugene Franklin Breeding.She is survived by her husband, Jasper Lee Curtis, Jr., of Frankfort; daughters, Whitney Rutledge of Frankfort and Cassidy Rutledge of Simpsonville; son, Weston Rutledge of Latonia; mother and stepfather, Lily Cauley and Charles Cauley of Panama City, Fla.; stepdaughter, Felicia Curtis of Frankfort; and brothers, Tim Breeding of Shelbyville and Kerry Breeding of Frankfort.Funeral services will be private with the Reverend Scott Bowman officiating.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask.Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.