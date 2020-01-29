Services for Glen Franklin,70. Will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Franklin of rural Franklin County died Monday January 27, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Glen was born on September 29, 1949 in Alton, Ky, graduated from Shelby County High School, and on August 2, 1968 married Janice Conley of Carrollton, Ky. A retired former Kentucky State Trooper. Served as board member of the Law Enforcement Only charitable organization.
Mr. Franklin is survived by his wife Janice Franklin, a son Barry Franklin Frankfort. Mother Mary Wise Franklin, Bagdad. Grandson Alex Franklin, Granddaughters Arres Reilly and Elaine Reilly, Sisters Rita Martin (David) Bagdad, and Betty Fox (Ed) of Louisville. Brother Jim Franklin, of Fisherville, Ky, and several nieces and nephews, and preceded in death by his father Paul Franklin.
Contributions can be made to LEO-only.org, Waddy Christian Church and Crusade for Children. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020