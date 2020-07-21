1/
Glenn Luttrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Rev. Glenn Hershel Luttrell, 85, of Enterprise, Ala., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Enterprise.
A native of Lincoln County, he was the son of the late William Edward and Lora Alice Clements Luttrell.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Reardon Luttrell of Enterprise; daughter, Glenda Luttrell of Enterprise, Alabama; son, Billy Luttrell (Janis) of Enterprise; brother, Larry Edward Luttrell (Brenda) of Casey County; sisters, Stella Faye Hatter (Shag) of King's Mountain, Maxine Elliot of Columbia, Margie May Simms (Lloyd) of Louisville and Annie May Emmerson of King's Mountain.
Grave side services will be 10 a.m, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad with the Rev. Billy Luttrell officiating. Visitation was July 18. 2020 in Enterprise, Ala.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Enterprise First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 217 South Main Street, Enterprise, Ala. 36330.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bagdad Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved