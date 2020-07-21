Glenn Luttrell

The Rev. Glenn Hershel Luttrell, 85, of Enterprise, Ala., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Enterprise.
A native of Lincoln County, he was the son of the late William Edward and Lora Alice Clements Luttrell.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Reardon Luttrell of Enterprise; daughter, Glenda Luttrell of Enterprise, Alabama; son, Billy Luttrell (Janis) of Enterprise; brother, Larry Edward Luttrell (Brenda) of Casey County; sisters, Stella Faye Hatter (Shag) of King's Mountain, Maxine Elliot of Columbia, Margie May Simms (Lloyd) of Louisville and Annie May Emmerson of King's Mountain.
Grave side services will be 10 a.m, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad with the Rev. Billy Luttrell officiating. Visitation was July 18. 2020 in Enterprise, Ala.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Enterprise First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 217 South Main Street, Enterprise, Ala. 36330.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.