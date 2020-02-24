Glenn Lewis Rowlette, age 77, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was formerly a Captain in the US Air Force, a carpenter, and an electrical engineer. He also enjoyed architectural drafting. He loved ballroom dancing, traveling and taking cruises with his wife, Shirlene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Louise Rowlette; and his sister, Barbara Rowlette Newman.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirlene Rowlette of Shelbyville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , / 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020