Glenna Shuck
Glenna Gaines Shuck, 73, of Shelbyville, died Friday, September 18, 2020 in Louisville. She had been a secretary at Shuck Fence for a number of years. She was a member of the Heritage Christian Church in Cropper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Shuck; her sons, Michael Lee Shuck, Steven Leon Shuck, and Earl Wayne Shuck; and her daughter, Loretta Shuck. She is survived by her son, Allen Shuck of Shelbyville; her daughters, Diane Newlin (Robert) of Louisville and Robin Shuck Reynolds (Jeff) of Shelbyville; her sister, Pat Ellegood (Joe) of Indiana; her brothers, Elmer Gaines of Taylorsville and John Gaines of Colorado; and 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy: Awake Ministries 701 Washington St. Shelbyville, KY 40065

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
SEP
22
Service
02:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
