Harmon K. Shuck, Jr., age 55, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Kentucky One Health Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky. He was much sicker than we knew and his death was a sudden shock to his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon and Deanna Shuck, Sr and his half brother, Jimmy Shuck.
Harmon loved animals, friends, and family. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; his son, Billy Joe; his sisters, Christine, Fran, and Liz; his brother, Daniel; and his half brother, Ray. Harmon had many friends, and spent the last few years with Randy, who he called the boss, driving around town and sharing old stories.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Burks Branch Baptist Church.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019