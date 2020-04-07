WADDY- Harold D. "Dee" Cook, 76, of Waddy, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington.
Born in Shelby County, he was the son of the late Herbert Coleman and Flora Mae Richardson Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Cecil, Garland, Hubert and Howard Cook.
He is survived by his children, Mazie James of Shelbyville, Bonnie Ruth of Spencer County, Earl Davis Cook of Louisville, and Debbie Bowman and Ronnie Cook, both of Henry County; brother, Jerry Cook of Taylorsville; and sisters, Elsie Samples, Mary Fallen, and Drucilla Fultz all of Shelbyville.
Interment in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, No. 104, Louisville, Ky. 40223.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020