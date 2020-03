Harold Cox, 84, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home in Bagdad. He was a life-long farmer and was an avid raccoon, bird, and rabbit hunter. He was a member of the Bagdad Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Cox; and his daughter, Darlene Fawbush. He is survived by his children, Dennis Harold Cox (Kelli) of Waddy, Darrell Cox (Carol) of Bagdad, and Denise Norris (Stanley) of Waddy; and 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 and 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bagdad Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223