Harold Cox, 84, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home in Bagdad. He was a life-long farmer and was an avid raccoon, bird, and rabbit hunter. He was a member of the Bagdad Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Cox; and his daughter, Darlene Fawbush. He is survived by his children, Dennis Harold Cox (Kelli) of Waddy, Darrell Cox (Carol) of Bagdad, and Denise Norris (Stanley) of Waddy; and 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 and 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020