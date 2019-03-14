Shelbyville- Reverend Harold E. Henson, 87, died Tuesday. A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Monday, 18 March, at the Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00A.M. until 11:45 A.M., Monday at the Church. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019