Harold William Thompson, 82, of Shelbyville died at his home on Sunday September, 8, 2019.



He was a member of the Spencer Christian Church and a farmer.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Thompson.



He is survived by his daughters, Priscilla Thompson and Teresa Thompson, both of Shelbyville; Trina Bentley (Jonathan), Taylorsville; his brothers, Edgar Ray Thompson, Elk Creek; Jerry Thompson, Taylorsville; Cot Thompson, Mt. Eden; Howard Thompson, Florida; Gene Thompson, Taylorsville; his sisters, Donna Price, Mt. Eden; Rita McGaughey, Spencer Co.; Peggy Benton, Oklahoma; Linda Casey, Waddy; Ann Stewart, Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Lincoln Bentley, Les Thompson, Tia Frye; his step grandson, Nate Bentley and his great grandchildren, Devon Drury, Reese Drury, Jude Thompson and Quinn Thompson.



Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Martin and Bro. Roger Cox officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 11th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Spencer Christian Church, 5720 Taylorsville Road, Fisherville, KY 40023.

