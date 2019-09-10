Harold William Thompson, 82, of Shelbyville died at his home on Sunday September, 8, 2019.
He was a member of the Spencer Christian Church and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Thompson.
He is survived by his daughters, Priscilla Thompson and Teresa Thompson, both of Shelbyville; Trina Bentley (Jonathan), Taylorsville; his brothers, Edgar Ray Thompson, Elk Creek; Jerry Thompson, Taylorsville; Cot Thompson, Mt. Eden; Howard Thompson, Florida; Gene Thompson, Taylorsville; his sisters, Donna Price, Mt. Eden; Rita McGaughey, Spencer Co.; Peggy Benton, Oklahoma; Linda Casey, Waddy; Ann Stewart, Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Lincoln Bentley, Les Thompson, Tia Frye; his step grandson, Nate Bentley and his great grandchildren, Devon Drury, Reese Drury, Jude Thompson and Quinn Thompson.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Martin and Bro. Roger Cox officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 11th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Spencer Christian Church, 5720 Taylorsville Road, Fisherville, KY 40023.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019