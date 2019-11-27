Harriett Phillips, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.



She loved fishing, her chickens, and spending time with family and grand babies.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Cornelius Phillips, as well as one son and two daughters.



She is survived by her daughters, Gail Rogers (Tony), Beverly Ann Langley (Eddie); her sons, Roy "Sonny" Melton (Patty), Michael Melton (Theresa), Richard Melton (Debbie); as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and her faithful companion dog, FiFi.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

