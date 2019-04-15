Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Shely. View Sign

Harry Thompson Shely, 88 of Shelbyville passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 in Louisville.



He was a member of Glensboro Christian Church and an active deacon for over 50 years. He had retired from Pearce Motors and Bluegrass Mercury as an Automotive Mechanic.



He was preceded in death by; his brother, William Shely; his sisters, Bonnie Casey and Nannie Stout.



He is survived by: his wife of 70 years, Cora Mae Shely, Shelbyville; Daughters, Janet Shely Clifton of Union, KY and Regina Shely Athey of Shelbyville ; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; his brothers, Raymond Shely of Lexington and Don Shely of Glensboro; his sisters, Thelma McGuire of Shelbyville and Mary Helen Welsh of Lawrenceburg.



Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Welsh and Chaplain John Welsh officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.



Visitation will be on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Shannon Funeral Home.

