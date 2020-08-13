1/
Harry Skinner
Harry Lee Skinner, 77, Frankfort, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at University of Louisville – Jewish Hospital following a long illness.
A native of Louisville, he was the oldest son of the late Scott Skinner and Henrietta Roberts Skinner, born on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1942.
In addition to his parents, one brother, Bobby Skinner, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Zenobia Middleton Skinner of Frankfort; his son, Sharrif Diyon Skinner (Fatimah Salat) of Frankfort; his daughter, Aiesha Cantrice Skinner (Sammy Curtis) of Chicago, Ill.; brothers, Michael Skinner, George Skinner (Geraldine) and Gary Skinner, all of Louisville; sister Doris Skinner of Louisville.
Private funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God in Frankfort. Bishop Robert Manley, Jr. will deliver the eulogy, and Elder James Wood will officiate. The wake, open to the public, is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Webb Funeral Home, 1144 Main Street, Shelbyville. Private burial follows at Frankfort Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God, P.O. Box 1006, Frankfort, KY 40602 or the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
