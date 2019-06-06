Hartzell "Bootsie" Triplett, 73 of Louisville formerly of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019.
He was an Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Julia Triplett; his brothers, Howard and Logan Triplett; and his sisters, Julia, Virginia, Maude and Mary.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Ikhazuangbe, Orlando, Tonya Triplett, Chicago, and Cantrell Osborne, Louisville; his sisters, Evelyn Mack, Louisville, Yvonne Triplett, Shelby County, Suzanne Triplett, Madison, Tenn. and; his brothers, Joseph Triplett, Shelbyville, Melvin Triplett, Hartford, Conn., Harold Triplett, Louisville, George Triplett, Tucson, Ariz., and Albert Boykins, Louisville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Raglin and Rev. Roscoe Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at Shannon Funeral Home.
Published in The Sentinel-News from June 6 to June 7, 2019