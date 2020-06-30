SHELBYVILLE- Hazel Bolin, 82, of Liberty, formerly of Shelbyville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence. Born in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Buddy and Halene Quire Johnson, and the widow of John Arthur Bolin.
She is survived by her children, Arthur Bolin (Tammy) and Dale Bolin of Frankfort, Terry Bolin (Sandra) of Liberty, Michelle Murray (Bill) of Destin, Fla., and Timmy Bolin of Shelbyville; brother, Buddy Johnson of Lawrenceburg; and sister, Katherine Ross of Shelbyville;.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., on July 1 at Bagdad Cemetery with the Rev. Ted Shouse and Miriam Shouse officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 1 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to an organization of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.