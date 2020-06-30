Hazel Bolin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBYVILLE- Hazel Bolin, 82, of Liberty, formerly of Shelbyville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence. Born in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Buddy and Halene Quire Johnson, and the widow of John Arthur Bolin.

She is survived by her children, Arthur Bolin (Tammy) and Dale Bolin of Frankfort, Terry Bolin (Sandra) of Liberty, Michelle Murray (Bill) of Destin, Fla., and Timmy Bolin of Shelbyville; brother, Buddy Johnson of Lawrenceburg; and sister, Katherine Ross of Shelbyville;.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., on July 1 at Bagdad Cemetery with the Rev. Ted Shouse and Miriam Shouse officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 1 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to an organization of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved