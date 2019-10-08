Helen Crafton Cook, age 96, passed away on Sunday, October 06, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.



Helen lived a wonderful life. She was a faithful Christian and long time member of the Mt. Eden Baptist Church. Her life was lived mostly on a farm, raising cattle and crops. Helen stayed very active well into her 90â€™s, tending to her home in Jeffersontown. She loved gardening, quilting and animals. She was always smiling and had a positive outlook on life and said she was amazed she lived to see 96.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Berry "C.B." Cook and Nephew, Billy E. Brown.



She is survived by her niece, Martha Frances Page of Louisville; her great-nephew, David Lee Page; her great-nieces, Dr. Lesley Harris of Jeffersontown and Cheryl Gramig of Williamsburg, VA.



Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10th from 12-2pm and Funeral service immediately following visitation at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Ms. Cook will be buried at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist church.

