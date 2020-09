Or Copy this URL to Share

Beloved mother to Judy Cox; aunt to Mike Wells, Jim Wells and Debra Perdue; cousin to Keith and Martha Cox.

Preceded in death by her husband Herbert Cox and sister Jean Wells

Her funeral was held August 28 at Evergreen Funeral Home & Cemetery

She was blessed to have had 100 years of life in this world.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store