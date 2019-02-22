Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Locklear. View Sign

Helen LeCompte Locklear, 91, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Shelby County, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio.



She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Bertha Kyle LeCompte. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Montford "Monty" Locklear; her son in law, William Pyles; her great granddaughter, Hailey Marie Pyles; her brothers, Duncan, Donald, James and Eugene LeCompte; her sisters, Blanche Flack, Bessie Graybeal, Madelyn Stivers and Betty Douglas.



Helen is survived by her daughter, Beverly Pyles, Aurora, IN; her grandchildren, Matthew Pyles; Christopher Pyles, both of Aurora, IN and Emily Pyles, Florence. KY; her great grandchildren, Aiden and Chloe Pyles and brother, Jerry LeCompte (Christine), Shelby County.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.

