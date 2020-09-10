1/
Helen Smitha
Helen Smitha, 91, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on September 7, 2020.
Graveside services for family will be held 1PM Friday, September 11th at the Best Cemetery in Mt. Eden, Kentucky with Brother Tom Conway of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Mt. Eden and Pastor Adam Neel of Owensboro officiating. Arrangements are by Shannon's Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Helen, who was lovingly known as "Nana", was born in Mt. Eden to Harris and Corinne Simpson in 1928. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church until she moved to Frankfort to be near family. As matriarch, her entire family cherished her and was incredibly blessed for every moment spent with her. While she was gentle, humble, and mitigated controversy, she was mighty, especially when her family or political party was the subject. Most importantly, Helen led and modeled a selfless, faithful, Christian life.
Mrs. Smitha is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy, her parents, brothers Leland Simpson and Roy Simpson, and her son, Roger Smitha.
Helen is survived and adored by her children Carolyn Smitha and Yvonne Poole (Greg), her grandchildren Krista Hudson (Steve), Derek Smitha (Jessica), Hope Neel (Adam), Derek Hill (Jennifer) and Rob Hill (Cindy), and Jared Smitha, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Helen's family memorializes her with this: "To know her was to love her. Just to see her smile made our lives worthwhile. To know her was to love her and we do."

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
September 9, 2020
Corey Coate
