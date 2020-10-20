Helen Stoner

Helen Jones Stoner, 73, Louisville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
A native of Finchville, she was the daughter of the late Juanita Shepherd Jones and Leroy Jones, Sr.
She is survived by daughters, Edwina Stoner of Shelbyville and Charissee Stoner of Louisville; sister, Jeanne Loving of Shelbyville; and brother, Leroy Jones, Jr. of Louisville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday.
Pastor Nathaniel Bishop, Jr. of Forest Baptist Church will deliver the eulogy and Rev. Wayne A. Steele, Sr. of Peace Presbyterian Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.