Helen Stratton

SHELBYVILLE-Helen Harrod Stratton, 94, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, the 18th day of October, 2020, at her residence. Born in Finchville, she was the daughter of the late John Hayden and Mary Ann Yount Harrod, and upon the deaths of her parents, she was reared from childhood by her brother and sister-in-law, Enoch and Margaret Harrod. She was the widow of former Shelby County Judge Executive Robert J. "Bobby" Stratton. A homemaker, she also assisted her husband in the operation of Stratton Sporting Goods in Shelbyville. She was a member of the Shelby Christian Church and a former longtime and active member of the First Christian Church. Her memberships included the Democratic Women's Club. She was a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds and spent many hours on the baseball fields with her husband, children, and grandchildren in support of their participation and their baseball teams.
Her survivors include her children, Wayne Stratton and his wife, Susan, of Shelbyville, Joy Lynn Polston and her husband, Barry, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mary Stratton of Shelbyville, and Mark Stratton of Louisville; her brother, Horace Harrod of Crestwood; her sister, Joy Greene of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Melissa Ann Sanchez of Palm Desert, California, Kelly Williams of Shelbyville, Katie Peterson of Indianapolis, Kevin George of Arden, North Carolina, Karen George of Wilmington, North Carolina, Trent Stratton of Louisville, and Hayden Stratton of San Diego, California; and her eleven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private, with the Reverend Dave Hamlin officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to A Place to Sleep, Post Office Box 546, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40066, or to the Shelby County Backpack Project, Post Office Box 117, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40066. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
