Henry "Hank" Clay Byrnside, Jr. age 82 of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 in Shelbyville.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Shelbyville; a Navy Veteran; Co-owner of Byrnside Orchard and member of the Bardstown Road Farmers Market; he was the former owner of the Shelbyville Radio Shack in Shelbyville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Madeline and Henry Clay Byrnside; a sister, Nancy Lee Harrod; and a brother, Nicholas Clyde Byrnside.
His survivors include his wife of 39 years, Rhonda Morris Byrnside, Shelbyville; his daughter, Teresa Hesselbrock (Tony), Fairfield, OH; his sons, Henry Clay Byrnside III (Lora), Cropper, KY and Kevin C. Byrnside, Shelbyville, KY; 4 grandchildren ; on niece and one nephew.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday October 2, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday October 1, 2020 at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy: American Cancer Society
1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. Louisville, KY 40223