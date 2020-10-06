Henry Whitehouse

SHELBYVILLE- Henry Dale Whitehouse, 70, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, the 3rd day of October, 2020, at The Masonic Home of Shelbyville. Born in Shelby County, he was the son of the late Carl Allen Whitehouse, Sr., and Georgia Lee King Whitehouse. A member of the Waddy Church of Faith, he took great joy in singing and praising God. He formerly worked as a farmer on the family farm and he was also a former employee of the Revere Packaging Company in Shelbyville. A "people person," he never met a stranger and was always eager to start a conversation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Allen Whitehouse, Jr., Stanley Whitehouse, Eugene Whitehouse, David Whitehouse and his sister, Rachel Whitehouse Price.
His survivors include his wife of over twenty-eight years, Charlene Whitehouse of Shelbyville; his sister, Geraldine Whitehouse Jeffries of Hopkinsville; his nieces, Priscilla Whitehouse Quire, and her husband, Peter, of Frankfort, Bonnie Whitehouse and Beth Morris, both of Shelbyville, and Jennifer Whitehouse of Cropper; his nephews, William Whitehouse of Lebanon, Luke Morris of Shelbyville, and Terry Whitehouse of Eminence; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral services will be private with the Reverend Gayle Brown officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, 8 October 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, No. 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.