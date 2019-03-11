Herbert Lee "Herbie" Clark, 76, of Waddy died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Benny and Gracie McGaughey Clark; his brothers, John and Paul Clark and his sister Margaret Moffett.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Clark, Waddy; and his son, David Lee Clark (Tomy), Middletown.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Sayre and Rev. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday until time of service. Burial will be in Moffett Cemetery in Shelby County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Eden Christian Church, 12241 Mt. Eden Road, Mt. Eden, KY 40046.
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in The Sentinel-News on Mar. 6, 2019