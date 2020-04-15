Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Riddle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert T. Riddle entered into eternal rest April 9, 2020 at Lyndon Woods Care in Louisville, Kentucky. Herb, as he was lovingly called was 92 years old. He was a native of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Ralph and Verna Riddle.



Herb was quite the carpenter, spending most of his career building homes. He was an avid University of Louisville fan. Holding season tickets, he rarely missed a game of any kind. He was an Alumni member since 1957. Herb served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952. He was a member of Todds Point Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his late wife, Thelma Riddle, his ex-wife Marie Simpson Riddle. His brother in-law John Davis of Shelbyville, Ky. And two stepsons, Jerry and Pete Lowry of Louisville, Kentucky.



To cherish his memory are three daughters: Teresa Holsclaw (Scott) of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Linda Clark (Bob) of Crestwood, Kentucky and Karen Hoffman (Tom) of Pee Wee Valley, Kentucky. Two sisters, Aileen Davis of Bagdad, Kentucky, and Peggy Puckett (Wayne) of Shelbyville, Kentucky. He also had two stepdaughters, Donna Frames (Michael) of Louisville, Kentucky and Alice Lowry of Indianapolis, Indiana. He had 3 grandchildren, Jason Holsclaw, Chad Holsclaw, and Lindsay Clark. He had 6 step grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. One niece, several nephews and many friends. Also, his faithful caregiver and dear friend Diane Malone of Shelbyville, Kentucky.



All expressions of sympathy may be given to the University of Louisville Alumni. Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and a memorial service will be held at a late date.

