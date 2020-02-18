Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hildegard Simon. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Hildegard Paula Simon, 98, passed away February 16, 2020 at her home in Shelbyville, surrounded by her family. She was born November 23, 1921 in Sinsheim, Germany. She worked at the Red Cross in Germany where she met her husband, John "Hans" Simon who preceded her in death. She came to the United States in 1950. Here she was a homemaker who enjoyed her family, especially her grandkids. Whether she was going to horse shows or watching her grandson play football in North Carolina, she was always present. She enjoyed watching ECU Football, games shows, and her soap operas. She also loved family trips to the Outer Banks. She was known and loved by everyone at her favorite restaurant, Casa Fiesta in Frankfort and the Strikes and Spares Bowling Alley in Louisville.



Besides her husband, John "Hans" Simon, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Erica Moody; her sister, Irene Christmann; and her parents, Hedvicek and Hermann Schick. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Ragland (Mike); her granddaughters, Kimberly Sipes (Richard) and Thesia Allinder (Malcolm); her grandson, Simon Moody (Deanna); and her great grandchildren, Kelsey Feezel, Austin Sipes, Rachel Martin, Charlotte Moody, Jessica Bartholmey, Brandon Allinder, and Ryan Allinder; and her great great grandchildren, Rylee Feezel, Lance Feezel, Ty Bartholmey, and Wyatt Lenard; and her son-in-law, John Moody.



At this time, there are no services planned.



Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

